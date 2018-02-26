LODHRAN-Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in strangling a six-year-old girl after rape within 24 hours.

The suspect turned out to be paternal cousin of the minor girl and according to police sources, he had confessed to the crime during preliminary interrogation.

Sheikh Jameel, resident of Ward 2, Dunyapur had submitted an application to the City police after her daughter Asma, 6, went missing on 19th of February. The police registered a case and started investigation.

Later, Lodhran DPO Amir Taimur Khan visited the girl’s house, met her parents and assured them of early recovery of their daughter. A team under the supervision of City police SHO Akhtar Hussain Shah was formed for arrest of the accused. The team including IT experts from Lodhran and Bahawalpur, with the help of modern technology managed to trace out the accused within 24 hours.

The accused identified as Ali Haider, resided in a house neighbouring Asma’s told the police that he lured Asma to a nearby park the other evening on the pretext of getting her free swing ride. Near the park, he put up the girl in a trench where he strangled her after rape and then fled, leaving her dead body behind. Later, he searched the girl along with her parents and the police to disguise his crime. Next night, he removed the girl’s body from the trench and dumped it into a pond.

According to City police SHO Akhtar Hussain Shah, the girl’s body emerged on the surface of the pond water which the police had spotted and taken into custody. The police had shifted the body to Lodhran District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem where Medical Superintendent Dr Wasim Iqbal confirmed that the girl was raped before being strangled. The police sent DNA samples collected from the crime scene to forensic laboratory for examination. The police, on the basis of suspicion, also took some people including close relatives of Asma into custody and investigated them. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also taken notice of the girl’s murder; ordered arrest of the culprit within 48 hours and sought report from the Punjab IG police.

In the meanwhile, police investigated a man who owned the swings. He told the police that Ali Haider asked him not to lock his swings the other evening. “Ali Haider had told me that he was to bring some of his relatives for swing ride,” he added. The police nicked Ali Haider who during interrogation confessed to the crime, saying he strangled Asma after rape and dumped her body into a pond.

Earlier, the girl’s body had been handed over to the family after post-mortem and she was laid to rest at Faizan Madina, Dunyapur. A large number of people including the DPO and other police officers attended her funeral.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son Ali Khan Tareen had expressed grief over brutal murder of six-year-old Asma. They expressed deep condolences to the Asma’s parents over tragic death of their daughter.

Citizens nab man while kidnapping minor



GUJRANWALA-Citizens caught a youth allegedly kidnapping a minor here on Nowshera Road locality on Sunday.

According to police, the accused identified as Imran, resident of Kamoki, was taking a seven-year-old child with him in a suspicious manner. Over a sneak suspicion, locals stopped him, upon which the accused told them that he was not kidnapping the child rather he was trying to snatch Rs500 which the little boy was carrying in his hand. The citizens tortured the accused brutally and later handed him over to police. The Baghbanpura Police have started investigation against him.