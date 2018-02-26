RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is making all-out efforts for the promotion of tourism in the country and due to PTDC's efforts, Pakistan government has allowed group tourists visa on arrival for the tourists of several countries including the US and UK said Managing Director, PTDC, Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan.

Talking to APP, he said, PTDC has succeeded to arrange facility of Tourists Visa on the arrival to the tourists come to Pakistan from abroad. The MD said that the leadership of the incumbent government is paying attention for the promotion of tourism in the country.

The tourists will be given multiple entry 30-day visas. The visit to Pakistan will need to be organized through a designated tour operator. The tour operator will be required to furnish tourist documents to the FIA Immigration Office with a requisite undertaking. Business visa on arrival will also be issued to citizens from 68 countries.

Last month, PTDC approached authorities concerned to review visa policy for foreign tourists.

"We will focus on overseas Pakistanis and foreign tourists during year 2018, Ch. Ghafoor said. He said that visa policy for foreign tourists was required to be reviewed to facilitate more tourists from across the world."

"We had also requested civil aviation to provide places at all international airports in the country to set-up Tourism Information Desks," he said.

He said that the PTDC is also appointing focal persons in big cities of the country and coordinators for tourism in all tourism-generating countries to increase tourist influx to Pakistan, who will work as a bridge between tourism departments and tourists.

24 countries including China, Finland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, the United Kingdom and the United States are the countries eligible for the new policy.

According to PTDC, tourism has been on the rise in Pakistan, with more than thrice the number of international tourists travelling to the country in 2016 as compared to just three years ago.

International tourists have more than tripled since 2013 to 1.75 million in 2016, while domestic travellers have jumped 30 per cent to 38.3m.

"We are also making efforts for the promotion of domestic tourism and the people while considering PTDC their own department should benefit from its facilities," he added. Ghafoor Khan, the citizens who wanted to see beautiful places of Pakistan must visit tourist attractive destinations of the country.

The MD referred to the UNWTO Conference organized recently by the PTDC which has created soft image of Pakistan among the world states. He said, the services of City Tour Bus Services for Islamabad has also been launched which is operating successfully.

The PTDC would shortly introduce Chartered Flights and Helicopters for visits to the tourist destinations. The establishment of Tourist Police on the pattern of New Zealand is also being considered, he added. Ghafoor Khan said, the PTDC in near future would ink agreements with Iran, Uzbekistan, Mauritius and Belarus to work jointly for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan.