Islamabad - Perturbed by a drastic reduction in water flows, Punjab has asked the Pakistan Commission of Indus Water to take up with India the issue of the construction of a rubber dam on River Jhelum, which has considerably reduced country’s water share.

In a letter to the PCIW last week by Director Indus Water Treaty and Regulation, Irrigation Department Punjab, Punjab has showed concerns that the construction of rubber dam by India will not only be against the provisions of Indus Waters Treaty but it also results in the shortage of supply in Jhelum River during the low periods and the issue be taken up with the Indian counterpart organization.

In November 2017, the Punjab government had also approached the PCIW to contact India over the violation.

The letter further said that “soon after the news of rubber dam broke, this department has informed the PCIW about the India move of building a rubber dam on the Jhelum River near Wullar Barrage in the Occupied State of Jammu and Kashmir. The aforesaid rubber dam shall have the capacity of storing 0.30.”

Punjab has requested the PCIW to take up the issue with India to ascertain the factual position as well as request the Indian commissioner for arranging a tour of inspection of the project site at the earliest. According to Section D Article VIII of the Indus Water Treaty, the commissioner of either country is bound to undertake a prompt tour of such sites as might be considered necessary by him for ascertaining facts.

The Punjab province has also asked the PCIW to apprise it of details of the meeting with the Indian side on the same issue last year. “Jhelum River flow dropped to a minimum of 1917 cusecs on February 18, resulting in a heavy depletion of Mangla reservoir causing serious shortages in Punjab canals during this crucial maturity period of Rabi crops,” the letter said. The Punjab government has requested that “the factual position of the case may please be ascertained from the Indian commissioner at the earliest so as to conform to the provisions of the treaty and avoid shortages in Jhelum River”.

Earlier, the IRSA had also asked the PCIW to take up the issue of 82 percent reduction in water inflows in the Jhelum River. As per IRSA, from February 11, 2018, to February 22, 2018, the average water supplies in Jhelum were 2,863 cusecs against the last 10 years average of 16,175 cusecs showing a huge deficit in water inflows. However, Mangla flows improved on Sunday from less than 2000 cusecs to 6400 cusecs.