ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party said Sunday that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was ruling through a corrupt bureaucracy.

In a statement, former Senate chairman Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that Sharif had been exposed by the reaction of the bureaucracy on the arrest of Ahmed Cheema. “It also shows the corrupt working style of Pakistani godfather and mafia,” he alleged.

Bukhari said that it was ironic that the Punjab chief secretary visited the residence of Cheema as a special representative of Sharif.

“It raises several questions. It also shows that the Punjab chief minister is trying to influence investigation against Cheema through bureaucracy,” he added.

He said the Punjab government was running over half a dozen camp offices from the hard earned public money.