FAISALABAD-Punjab has highest incidence of cardiovascular diseases where smoking has emerged as the major cause of heart attacks in the Southern Punjab while “poor dietary habits and lack of exercise” are the basic reasons behind early onset of heart ailments in the people of upper Punjab.

Head of Cardiology Department of Nishtar Medical College and Hospital Multan Prof Haroon Aziz Babar informed a news conference held here at a local hotel on Sunday.

He said that research by cardiologists in Punjab and local data has revealed that smoking is the major cause of heart ailments in Southern Punjab while poor dietary habits and lack of exercise are the leading cause of cardiovascular ailments among the people of upper Punjab.

On the occasion, Pakistan Cardiac Society (PCS) and Health Research Advisory Board (Healthrab) also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for award of 3rd Cardiology Research Award at the 48th CardioCon to be held in Multan in November this year where young cardiologists would be given cash prizes on their research in the area of cardiology.

President Pakistan Cardiac Society Prof Junaid Aslam, Vice President of the Health Research Advisory Board, diabetologist Prof Abdul Basit and Prof Ferioz Memon from Isra University Hyderabad also spoke on the occasion.

Prof Haroon Aziz maintained that smoking, extremely poor dietary choices, sedentary lifestyle, growing obesity as well as hypertension and diabetes are the major risk factors, resulting in growing cardiovascular diseases in Pakistan, especially in Punjab.

“There is an urgent need to identify local causes of cardiovascular diseases, which in fact, is the leading cause of death in Pakistan. Cardiology research awards launched by the PCS and Healthrab would promote culture of research and help in formulating strategies to prevent cardiac ailments in the country”, he maintained.

He informed that next CardioCon would be held in Multan in coming November where six cardiologists would be given cash prizes and awards on their research. He hoped that a large number of cardiologists from the entire country would present their paper for evaluation.

Prof Abdul Basit deplored that Pakistan is far behind in the area of scientific research as compared to countries in the region, especially India. He said that to increase scientific knowledge of doctors and physicians, Healthrab has launched the Cardiology Research Award, which has become very popular among young researchers and doctors.

On the occasion, he urged that authorities to ban one and two-room schools in the country and only allow premises with vast playgrounds to operate as schools so that children could indulge in physical activities. He declared that there should be a complete ban on junk food outlets around the schools and for children and teenagers in the country.