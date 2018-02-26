I’m not a sporty
person. But I wish I
could be a sportsperson. It is kind of like acting. People cheer for you when you perform good. You are ‘out’ if you don’t. It is essential for the nation to first have a positive image of itself. That is how we create a softer image.
Pakistani heartthrob Mahira Khan, the
Peshawar Zalmi ambassador, said if she were an athlete, she would like to be a cricketer and that too like Imran Khan.
I’m actually totally honoured because Quetta Gladiators is a huge team. To be part of the Quetta Gladiators family is no less than an honour for me. But I never got a chance to play as well. In Pakistan, I think, cricket is the most-watched sport and we have the biggest
cricket fans too!
Aima Baig, the brand ambassador for the Quetta Gladiators said she is honoured to be representing the squad.
I just went in
there and bowled at a tight line and length and ensured that I didn’t give any room to the batsmen since I knew they would be looking to target me. The bowl started to turn a bit after the two wickets and I was able to restrict the runs as well.”
Quetta Gladiators star Muhammad Nawaz has had a superb start to the PSL and his scarcely believable figures of 2-4 in four overs helped his side claim an emphatic win over Lahore Qalandars.
I am trying my level
best to serve Pakistan
for a longer period in at least one format of the game. I personally like
to play Test cricket.
I have got a good
start in my career. I will try to do better by learning from this PSL. I want to finish on top.
Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is aiming to serve Pakistan for a long period in at least one format of the game.