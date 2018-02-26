SADIQABAD-People of Sadiqabad lack the basic necessities of life and this situation is testimony to the bad performance of public representatives.

Senior local politician Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang said this during a meeting with Mian Musharraf Shah and Mian Huzoor Deen Shah at Union Council (UC) Baig Mehr Basti Sarwahi here the other day.

He said that he came in politics only to serve the masses. He regretted that the Sadiqabadians lacked roads, potable water, canal water, quality education, modern healthcare etc. “If people honour us with their confidence in the next general election, we will get them rid of their problems,” he claimed and vowed to go all out for the uplift of Sadiqabad tehsil. He flayed the rulers, saying they had performed nothing except adding to the public woes.

UC chairmen including Abdus Sattar Khan Chang, Rana Farooq Ahmed, Alif Deen Abbasi, Mian Shah Nasir, Abul Hassan Shah, Maula Bakhsh Kosh, Fazl Elahi Somroo, Ali Raza, Mian Bilal and Mian Hussain Shah were present on the occasion.