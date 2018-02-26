ISLAMABAD - Following an initial contact between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqn Abbasi and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah regarding the appointment of a caretaker prime minister, the latter contacted heads of other opposition parties for consultations on the matter.

Parliamentary sources on Sunday confirmed about the contact made by Shah with heads of other opposition parties.

The sources said that under Article 224 and 224-A of the Constitution, consultation between the prime minister and the opposition leader was mandatory for appointing the caretaker prime minister and consensus between the two is necesary. In case both failed to reach a consensus, both of them would forward two names each to an eight-member parliamentary committee to be constituted by the National Assembly Speaker.

In case the committee, with equal representation from treasury and opposition benches, also fails to evolve a consensus on any of the four names, the matter would be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan which would pick up any of the four names floated to the parliamentary committee.

The sources in the PML-N said that the government would also engage coalition partners in consultation on the subject and the matter would be taken up expeditiously after Senate elections scheduled for March 3.

Parliamentary sources said that on the eve of the Senate elections, all members of the National Assembly would show up, the opposition leader may call a huddle of the opposition parties’ leaders on the subject and discuss the names to be proposed by them in this regard.

A parliamentarian said that prior to 2013 general election, the exercise of picking the caretaker prime minister could not be managed in the Parliament and finally the matter was referred to the ECP which picked one out of the four names proposed by the then prime minister and the opposition leader.

Parliamentarians would hopefully show maturity this time to evolve a consensus on the name of the caretaker prime minister and would not let the matter go to the ECP.

Under the Constitution, consultation with heads of other opposition parties is not mandatory for the opposition leader. However, Shah is engaging them only to evolve a broader consensus about the candidate(s) to be floated by the opposition.