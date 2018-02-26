The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has finally approved the much-delayed Resolution calling for a 30 days cease-fire in Syria. The resolution will allow the aid agencies to deliver on aid works and provide medical assistance to the needy ones. The initial objection to an earlier version of the resolution calling for “immediate ceasefire” on the part of Russia, however, was the main reason why the human suffering grew in Eastern Ghouta. The Syrian regime along with its principal ally, Russia, is consolidating its control over the Syrian territory but at the expense of immense human losses.

The UNSC approved resolution can only serve as a temporary sigh of relief. But in times of despair, even temporary reliefs are blessings. The bitter fact is that it has been seven years since the Syrian crisis that UNSC has failed to provide a political solution to the warring parties in the country. The UNSC is, in fact, deeply divided on Syria. While Russia has been supporting Syria from the day first, the U.S, U.K, and France have put all their weight behind the rebels.

While the cease-fire is welcomed, the text of the resolution undermines the temporary relief, as the ceasefire would not apply to operations against the Islamic State (IS), al-Qaeda and the Nusra Front. This exception, in turn, means that the civilians are still exposed to attacks that the regime will carry out against the groups mentioned before. It means that the resolution was adopted by the UNSC in haste succumbing to the Russian reluctance and in an attempt of face-saving.

What next will befall on the people of Syria, once the temporary sigh of relief expires? A new spree of aerial attacks targeting civilians and aid workers; more human losses; more destruction! Syrian dilemma is a test for UNSC to show its effectiveness as a body of ensuring peace, which it has failed to achieve so far in war-torn Syria.