DUBAI-Man-of-the-match Hussain Talat steered Islamabad United to a thumping 5-wicket win over Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL-3) match here at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

United required only 114 runs for victory, but they started their modest run-chase in the worst possible manner as Luke Ronchi was back in the pavilion without troubling the scorers, while Sahibzada Farahn also got out cheaply. When the things were looking grim for United, Hussian Talat gave stand out performance and pulled sensational 5-wicket win with 14 balls to spare.

The match got interesting when South African leg spin maestro Imran Tahir almost pulled off highly unlikely victory for the high-flying Sultans, as he removed first Wolton and took the wicket of dangerous Andre Russel on the very next ball. After that, it was all about Hussian Talat, who had a thinking head over his shoulder, as wickets kept falling at other end, but Hussian was least bothered and continued to play his natural aggressive game. He slammed unbeaten 48, hitting 4 fours and 3 massive sixes in his 34-ball innings, while Walton made 28 and Faheem Ashraf unbeaten 12. Imran Tahir was pick of Sultan bowlers, as he grabbed 3-19, while Junaid Khan and M Irfan got one wicket apiece.

Earlier, United skipper Rumman Raees won the toss and opted to field first. Multan were soon in huge trouble as their four of their batsmen went back to the pavilion at the total of 31. Skipper Shoaib Malik and West Indian Keiron Pollard then took the responsibility and added some significant runs in the total. Pollard got out after scoring 29 while Malik added 35.

Multan team management had to focus on right combination, as top order including Sohaib Maqsood fail to provide much-needed stand to Sultan’s and it was not extra-ordinary bowling, but highly questionable shot selection, which led to the demise of Sohaib and others, Mulatn was all out for 113 in 19.5 overs, Rumman Raees captured 3 for 14, veteran fast bowler Muhammad Sami also chipped in with 2 for 19, while Finn was at his usual best, he although took 1 for 14, but he cause too many problems for Sultan batsmen. Earlier, Islamabad United made two changes in the team that played against Zalmi. Summit Patel and Iftikhar Ahmed made way for Sahibzada Farhan and Englishman Steven Finn, while skipper Misbah was notable absentee again as he is still nursing his hamstring injury. The match was dubbed as battle between two former greats of Pakistan cricket, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, and in the end, Waqar emerged as triumphant.

It was cool and calm Islamabad United dressing room, as smiles were back, as it was their first victory in the PSL-3. United owner Ali Naqvi was looking satisfied, while Waqar and Dean Jones were also excited over win. Despite the rain, it was finally a decent crowd gathered on a working day in UAE. It was United, who were enjoying majority crowd support.

To attract more and more crowd, the PCB as well as franchises should distribute maximum free passes to the crowd so that they may make the venue jam-packed as when they cheer for the teams and players, they seem more excited and give extra performance.

Scoreboard

MULTAN SULTANS

K Sangakkara c Asif b Rumman Raees 6

Ahmed Shehzad c sub b Finn 11

D Bravo c Finn b M Sami 6

Sohaib Maqsood c Rumman b M Sami 1

Shoaib Malik c Shadab b Russell 35

K Pollard lbw b Russell 28

Saif Badar b Rumman Raees 8

Sohail Tanvir run out 9

Imran Tahir b Rumman Raees 2

Junaid Khan not out 2

M Irfan run out 2

EXTRAS: (lb 2, w 1) 3

TOTAL: (all out, 19.5 overs) 113

FOW: 1-8, 2-15, 3-19, 4-31, 5-85, 6-95, 7-105, 8-108, 9-109, 10-113.

BOWLING: Rumman Raees 3.5-0-14-3, M Sami 4-0-19-2, ST Finn 4-0-14-1, Faheem Ashraf 3-0-17-0, Shadab Khan 2-0-17-0, AD Russell 3-0-30-2.

ISLAMABAD UNITED

L Ronchi c Pollard b M Irfan 0

Sahibzada Farhan b Imran Tahir 9

CAK Walton c Shehzad b Junaid Khan 28

Asif Ali c Sangakkara b Imran Tahir 11

Hussain Talat not out 48

A Russell lbw b Imran Tahir 0

Faheem Ashraf not out 12

EXTRAS: (lb 4, nb 1, w 4) 9

TOTAL: (5 wckts 17.4 overs) 117

FOW: 1-0, 2-37, 3-47, 4-63, 5-63.

BOWLING: M Irfan 4-0-24-1, Sohail Tanvir 3-0-28-0, Imran Tahir 4-1-19-3, Junaid Khan 3.4-0-20-1, Shoaib Malik 3-0-22-0.

TOSS: Islamabad United

UMPIRES: Rashid Riaz, Ranmore Martinesz

RESERVE UMPIRE: Khalid Mahmood