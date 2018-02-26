MIRPUR (AJK)-Both the ruling party in AJK and opposition - the PPP Sunday expressed full consensus on transferring all administrative powers of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council to the AJK government and making the AJK Legislative Assembly a strong institution for legislation.

It was announced in a joint official statement issued after a meeting between AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and PPP AJK President Ch Latif Akbar here on Sunday.

Ch Matloob Inqalabi, Ch Pervaiz Ashraf, Sardar Javed Ayub and Azadar Shah also attended the crucial meeting between heads of the two main parties of the State.

Both the leaders agreed on transfer of all the subjects including the financial matters, legislation power including amendments in AJK interim constitution Act 1974, tax recovery and others from AJK Council to AJK Assembly.

The Constitutional Committee, comprising representatives of all political parties set up since 2012, will fully cooperate with each other for the implementation of this much awaited initiative.

It was also decided in the meeting to further enhance discussion and suggestion process among all political parties after the approval made by the Government of Pakistan on other important matters including the abolishment of the Kashmir Council.

The PPP AJK president assured PM Farooq Haider of full support for constitutional amendment.

It was also agreed to set aside politics on important issues of the AJK.