WAZIRABAD-Police busted two inter-district gangs of dacoits and highwaymen and arrested 10 suspects.

The police recovered Rs350,000, one Toyota van, motor cycles, gold ornaments and mobile phones. One gang was known as Sheedu gang and the other as Warsu gang, said ASP Dost Muhammad during a press briefing held in Sadar Police Station.

He stated that Jamshed alias Sheedu Gang and Warsu Gang were active between Rawalpindi and Lahore on GT Road and would target houses and bungalows near GT road. they would loot after holding the residents at gunpoint.

He said road robbers generally walk on foot and victimise the pedestrians on gunpoint and slipped into villages. Some time robbers pose themselves as policemen for search operation.

It arrested four gangsters of Sheedu Gang including jamshed Warriach of Maroofabad, Hasnain, Nadeem Iqbal, Salman and Abdul Rehman. The fiver gangsters of Warsu Gang include Waris Rajput of Bahawalpur, Waris Bhatti of Sahiwal, Mukhtar Mustafa of Okara and Akbar of Nankana.