KASUR-Three persons including a woman were killed in different incidents of violence and road accidents here the other day.

According to police, Aslam scuffled with Faheem and Bagan over a trifle at Sangal Wala Khu village. People reconciled them with each other. But Faheem and Bagan went to home, came with a weapon and shot Aslam dead. The police arrested Faheem and shifted the dead body of Aslam to hospital for autopsy.

In another incident, a woman was shot dead by her brother for ‘honour’. According to Phoolnagar police, deceased Nida had eloped with Javed and married him. It angered her family. The other day, suspect Riasat went to his sister’s house and shot her dead. The police shifted the body of Nida to hospital for post-mortem.

On the other hand, a 20-year-old man died after falling of a tractor-trolley on Suhari Road, Kasur Bypass. The deceased identified as Sajjad, resident of Talwandi was travelling atop a tractor-trolley. Near Kasur Bypass, the tractor-trolley experienced high jump at a speed bump which caused Sajjad to fall off the vehicle. He fell on the road, sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

FALLEN ELECTRICITY Pylons

The fallen electricity poles on Kasur Bypass pose threat to the lives of people travelling on the road. The road had already been in deteriorated condition. The potholes caused difficulties for motorists in travelling. Now the fallen electricity poles have become a new threat to the lives of the motorists. The administration, as usual, is inactive to do something practically to address the issue. Locals demand Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sahrif look into the matter and address their problem.

ROBBED

Two dacoits intercepted a motorcyclist, Asim at gunpoint near Gulzar Jagir. They snatched his motorbike and fled. Phoolnagar Saddr police were investigating.