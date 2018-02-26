LAHORE - A 25-year-old woman was recovered dead from a canal near Laliyani in the Kahna police precincts on Sunday. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Police were treating the death as homicide.

A police investigator said the woman was murdered by unidentified killers who fled after throwing her body into the canal. Some passersby spotted the body floating in the canal and alerted the police by phone. The Kahna police registered a murder case against unidentified men and launched the investigation.

Man killed during street fight

A 48-year-old man was killed when two groups clashed over some dispute in the Lalazar Colony on Sunday evening. The police identified the deceased as Zulfikar. His body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Police said the man died when two groups clashed near Bund Road. The victim died on the spot. The attackers fled instantly. The police were investigating the killing.

Motorcyclist

injured by

stray string

A young motorcyclist received serious injuries when the string of a stray kite slit his throat on the GT Road near the University of Engineering and Technology on Sunday afternoon. The victim was identified as Qaiser. The man riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when a chemical-coated string slit his throat, all of a sudden. The injured was shifted to Services Hospital.

Many people defy the ban on kite flying in Lahore particularly on the weekend despite the police crackdowns. The Punjab government had banned kite-flying after massive deaths and injuries reported during the Basant festival several years ago.