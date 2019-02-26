Share:

The Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police busted four criminal gangs and arrested 24 outlaws during the last fortnight and recovered 3.525 kilogram hashish, 11 pistols and looted items from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to SP (Investigation) to ensure arrest of those involved in criminal activities in various areas. He constituted special teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Inspector Malik Muhammad Basheer, Sub-Inspectors Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Azhar, ASIs Suleman Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shakeel Ahmed, Sirgal Khan, Muhammad Ashraf and others.

The special teams arrested 14 criminals of four gangs including an inter-provincial gang known as `Asif Gang’. This specific gang used to barge into the houses after portraying themselves as officials of NAB and FIA and commit dacoities at gun point.

The CIA police also arrested ten other outlaws through prompt action and recovered four mobiles, Rs. 14,000, 3.525 kilogram hashish, 11 pistols of 30 bore and 41 rounds from them.

Separate cases have been registered against these nabbed persons at concerned police stations and further investigation from them was underway.

DIG Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

DIG Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.