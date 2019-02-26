Share:

KHARTOUM Sudan - Some 310 students graduated from Turkey’s Maarif Foundation (TMV) school in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Sunday.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Irfan Neziroglu, Turkey’s ambassador to Khartoum, said TMV is looking forward to providing more scholarships to Sudanese students.

“Our schools in Sudan are good examples of quality education. Our goal is to become the best school in Sudan by working harder every day. We are taking firm steps on this path,” he added. TMV’s Sudan Director Fahreddin Keskin also thanked everyone who contributed to this achievement.