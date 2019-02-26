Share:

LAHORE - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has established 821 examination centres to conduct the matriculation exams of class 9th and 10th for the session of 2019 in a befitting manner.

In a statement, BISE Lahore Chairman Prof Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail has said that more than half a million students got enrolled for matriculation exams (9th, 10th) starting on March 1. “Candidates from Lahore, Kasur and Nankana Sahib will appear for the exams at 821 exam centres and they have staff of more than 5,000 to conduct the exams in a smooth manner.”

He said the staff has been deputed after consultation with School Education Department and it is hoped that they will perform their duties honestly and according to set rules and regulations of the BISE Lahore, so that they exams may be conducted in a transparent manner.