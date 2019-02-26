Share:

ISLAMABAD : Air University intends to prepare international level players during the next three to five years, said AU Vice Chancellor Air Marshal (retd) Faiz Ameer on Monday.

Pakistan has a rich history of sports which needed to be revived, he said while addressing the opening ceremony of annual “Students Week”.

Referring renowned players of previous years like Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Jan Shair Khan, Jahangir Khan, he said that these player did prove their abilities in past. It was need of the hour to create awareness among youth about the importance of co-curricular activities, he added. He also announced to ensure the provision of best sports facilities at under construction campus of the university.

Advising the students about sportsmanship, he said that the winner team should show positive manners.

It is pertinent to note here that the male and female students during the sports week are presenting their abilities in hockey, football, badminton, volley ball.

A cultural night would also be arranged to highlight the traditional aspects of cultural.

