Ankara, Turkey - The Nation is proud to be the first Pakistani media outlet to partner with the Anadolu News Agency, based in Ankara, Turkey. The Anadolu News Agency’s prestigious credentials stretch to 1920, with Mustafa Kemal Atatürk being one of the founders.

Anadolu Agency (AA), is a global news agency, delivering news across the world in 13 different languages; Turkish, English, Arabic, Bosnian, Russian, French, Kurdish/Sorani, Kurdish/Kurmanji, Persian, Albanian, Macedonian, Indonesia and Spanish, with employees in 100 countries. AA has a unique place in the world with its news and powerful visual products broadcasted from the most compelling regions of the world since 1920.

With over 1,650 news reports a day, 2,300 photos issued daily, 400 videos daily, and over 15 live news sources, Anadolu provides comprehensive coverage of world issues.

Anadolu Agency will be inaugurating its Pakistan offices in Islamabad on the 12th of March this year, and in Karachi on the 14th of March this year.

The Nation became one of the largest and most prominent subscribers of Anadolu Agency. Rameeza Majid Nizami, Editor-in-Chief of Daily The Nation said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency, to bring to our readers the best of journalism from our region.”