SARGODHA-The Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday acquitted 28 PML-N workers of all charges in case of delivering provocative speeches against state institutions. The court also extended till February 28 interim bail of 19 other accused including MNA Ch Hamid Hameed. The police have registered the case against 47 persons including PML-N MNA Ch Hamid Hameed and Chairman Market Committee Zahid Kamboh on charges of making provocative speeches and chanting slogans against state institutions at district courts on July 25, 2018 while protesting against the delay in the results of general elections.

The police, however, later declared 28 of the accused as innocent in the case. The ATC judge exonerated 28 PML-N workers and sought complete record from police against 19 co-accused including the MNA on next hearing of the case scheduled for February 28.

CHILD KILLED, FATHER

INJURED OVER PETTY ROW

A child was killed and his father sustained gunshot wounds when the latter chided friend of a groom for jubilation firing at a wedding here in village 60-South. According to police, wedding procession of one Shahid, resident of Village 60-South was in progress when friends of the groom resorted to indiscriminate firing in jubilation. One Muhammad Mumtaz forbid them not to do so which irritated them and they opened straight fire on him. Resultantly Mumtaz and his six-year-old son Ghulam Nabi received bullet injuries. Later, the minor succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital while his father was admitted to the hospital.