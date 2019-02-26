Share:

RAWALPINDI : Police have busted auto theft gang and confiscated two stolen vehicles from their possession here on Monday. Addressing a press conference Deputy Superintendent of Police Farhan Aslam said four-member Inter provincial auto theft gang was active in the jurisdiction of Police Station Rawat.

DSP informed that after hectic efforts, police remained successful to arrest the gang hailing from Peshawar and recovered two stolen vehicles.

During the investigation it was revealed that the gang was involved in smuggling of the stolen vehicle from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Further investigation was under progress, he said.