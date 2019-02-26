Share:

SHAHKOT-A young was sexually abused by five persons here in Shahkot on Monday. According to police sources and effected family, five persons forced the young boy to drink liquor after that they abused him sexually. The accused threw him in the nearby fields after condition of the victim deteriorated and fled the scene. Rescue team shifted him to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shahkot from where he was shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad in critical condition.

Victim father told the police in his application that Soma, Nadeem, Aurangzeb, Kashif, and Dadu Jutt had come to his house and took his son to unknown place on some pretext. They gave him liquor by force and subjected him to sexual abuse. Later, they threw his son on Jaranwala Road and fled the scene. The affected family has demanded justice from the DPO Nankana.