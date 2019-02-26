Share:

LAHORE - Experts have forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain in Lahore and some other parts of the country on Tuesday (today).

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Under the influence of this weak system, rains-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Mainly cold and dry/partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Meanwhile, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country including Lahore on Monday. However, rain with snow over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Kalam remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 10 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Skardu was recorded -07C, Astore -06C, Bagrote, Malamjabba and Kalat -05C, Gupis and Hunza -04C, Drosh -03C, Parachinar and Mirkhani -02C, Dir and Chitral -01C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 09C.