Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a seminar on Hassle-Free Pension payments organised by the Accountant General Sindh here on Monday.

In his inaugural speech, Shah said that he felt honoured to be part of the event which was one step towards the direction where we were seriously thinking about making the life of pensioner easier. He said that paying pension was not doing any favour to the pensioners. It is what they earn by serving the public throughout their career.

He appreciated the efforts of Accountant General Sindh and his team for establishing Sindh Pension Center, in collaboration with Sindh government, which is a state-of-art setup to pay hassle-free pension under one roof.

While talking the seminar, the Auditor General of Pakistan, Javaid Jehangir showed his gratitude towards the Sindh government too, by thanking the Chief Minister for his immense and throughout support at every point of time.

Controller General of Accounts Mazhar Hussain Zaki said that pensioners who have given their entire life to the service of the country, at the time of their retirement at a minimum deserve compassion and respect.

He lauded AG Sindh for establishing Sindh Pension Center at District Accounts Office, Jamshoro too, which was going to be inaugurated on Tuesday.