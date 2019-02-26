Share:

ISLAMABAD - The recent actions taken by the Capital Development Authority regarding development of stalled residential sectors have leaved positive impact on property market but the completion of these sectors is still a distant dream.

An operation to take the possession of land at Sector E-12 and subsequently the movement of CDA’s own machinery to mark the corridors of roads in this sector open a window of opportunity for those who have been waiting for the possession of their plots from last three decades.

Meanwhile, the Chairman CDA with Member engineering had also visited sectors I-14, I-15 and I-16 and resolved that the focus would be given to neglected sectors. It was decided during this decision that the authority would complete the documentation process for I-15 within three months in order to award a development contract. In addition, the partially developed I-14 and I-16 sectors will be provided complete infrastructure and services.

However, the public at large is reluctant to praise the efforts of CDA as they are considering these moves as eyewash and believe that nothing is going to be materialised this time again.

The Chief Commissioner Islamabad who is also holding the additional charge of Chairman CDA nowadays Amir Ali Ahmed while responding on the issue has expressed his hope that the issue would be resolved as the civic body is back on the right track.

“We are trying to fix the problem and initiated the preliminary work at E-12 without own resources to avoid the contractual liabilities”, he said, explaining; “E-12 and Park enclave is on our priority but we will also pay attention on rest of the stalled sectors one by one”.

Mr Ahmad also said that he has directed the concerned formation of the authority that the sale of commercial plots in a sector will only be meant for the development of that sector. He added that commercial plots in I-14 would be put on sale in an upcoming auction.

Currently, a total of 17 sectors are stalled because of the negligence of CDA resulting in the extreme shortage of affordable housing for the citizens while its continuous failure to complete said sectors forced people to invest in private housing schemes and even in unauthorised ventures.

The stalled sectors includes C-13, C-14, C-15, C-16, D-13, E-13, F-13, H-16, I-17, I-11, I-12, 1-14, I-15, Kuri Model Village, Park Enclave II and Chatta Bakhtawar. In the absence of affordable housing units, over 100 legal and illegal housing societies have cropped up in Islamabad while its rural areas have also witnessed a mushroom growth of development.

The development of these sectors demand a comprehensive plan with full backing of the federal government because the matter involves complex issue ranging from litigation to financial needs while the capacity is also a major problem.