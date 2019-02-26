Share:

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has challenged India to breach the Pakistani border and stay in Pakistan’s airspace for more than 20 minutes.

Rubbishing the Indian claims of being present inside the Pakistani airspace for 21 minutes during their Line of Control breach, the DG-ISPR, in a news conference, said, “Almighty Allah is all powerful. Let India come and stay in Pakistani airspace for 21 minutes. We will see what will happen next.”

Major General Asif Ghafoor further said that the Pakistan forces repulsed the four to five nautical miles breach of the Indian Airforce. “Not even a little bit of debris was present. They are claiming 350 deaths, even if there had been 10 casualties, there would be blood, funeral prayers, injuries,” the spokesperson said.

The DG-ISPR added, “Pakistan will respond to this breach differently and would surprise India.” The army spokesperson said that the Indian forces flew away after dropping four bombs inside Pakistan's territorial space. “The Indian forces wanted to target the civilian areas,” he said.