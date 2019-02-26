Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi said on Monday said that Pakistan is very keen to diversify its export to Qatar, especially in the sectors of construction material, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, medical equipment, sports goods and fabrics.

Talking to Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Staff Major Gen (Sea) Abdullah Bin Hassan Al-Sulaiti at the Presidency, he underscored that Pakistan is very conducive for foreign investment. He invited Qatari investors to invest in Pakistan in various sectors, especially tourism.

The President also appreciated Qatar’s decision to extend visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistanis and its approval for employment of 100,000 workers from Pakistan. The President appreciated regular participation of Qatar Emiri Naval Forces in Pakistan Navy exercises “AMAN”.

He noted with satisfaction that both the Navies were in regular interaction and emphasised the need to further enhance operational interaction between the two Navies.

The Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces thanked the President and government of Pakistan on being awarded with Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and hoped that cooperation between Navies of the two countries will continue to expand in future.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Staff Major Gen (Sea) Abdullah Bin Hassan Al-Sulaiti in a special investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and senior officers were also present in the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Staff Major General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Sulaiti called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad on Monday and discussed matters of professional interest.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed matters of bilateral collaborations and regional security issues.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through regional maritime security patrols.

Chief of the Naval Staff also thanked Commander Qatar Naval Forces for participation in the recently-conducted Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 in Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN.