Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has approved supplementary grant of Rs46.4 million for payment to the families of the deceased employees of the Petroleum Division .

In its meeting in Islamabad, the committee also approved a proposal of the finance division to place a summary before the federal cabinet for supplementary grant of Rs200.075 million to the provincial government of Baluchistan as its share for "Pur-aman Balochistan" programme.

The meeting also approved a supplementary grant of Rs11.441 million to the privatization ministry for meeting its expenses on relocation of its offices.