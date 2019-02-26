Share:

SARGODHA- Strenuous efforts are being made to ensure access of Pakistani products to South Korean markets as Pakistani products have huge potential to capture these markets.

Commercial consulate in Seoul Korea Adnan Iqbal remarked during a meeting with former member Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Hassan Yousaf. Both discussed different issues pertaining to export of Pakistani products, especially fruit.

Mr Adnan Iqbal informed that the government is in constant talks with South Korea to enhance export of Pakistani products. “The oranges and handicraft of Sargodha are very valuable products for South Korean people, that’s why export of Pakistani products and its foreign exchange have also been increasing,” he pointed out.

On the occasion, Hassan shared problems of traders community with consulate Adnan Iqbal, who assured him of his all-out support to address the genuine problems of the traders. “South Korea is the best country for Pakistani products and traders of Sargodha can benefit a lot from exports to the country,” he added.