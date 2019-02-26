Share:

Rawalpindi - City police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its five members and besides recovering four pistols, three million rupees, four mobile phones and stolen goods from their possession.

Addressing a press conference Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Usman Butt on Monday said the city police on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Abbas Ahmed made hectic efforts to arrest the accused and rounded up Muhammad Rehman, Anwar, Nasir, Akram and Gull Ghaffar allegedly involved in several dacoities in Rawal Town area. During the preliminary investigation, the gang members confessed to have committed burglaries in different areas including a big robbery at College Road.

To a question he said, the culprits behind Sadiqabad firing incident in which a police constable was martyred and five others wounded would be arrested soon.

The SP said that on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ahmed Ishaq

Jahangir and CPO, best medical treatment facilities were being provided to the injured cops.

He said that dedicated, brave and courageous police personnel who are discharging their duties at the risk of their lives for the protection of citizens and eradication of crime are pride of the police department.

The police personnel were vigilant to combat crimes and the crime fighting would continue till its elimination, he added.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Police registered 659 cases besides arresting 203 culprits involved in different crimes during last two months.

Around 285 cases were lodged against kite sellers and kite flying ban violators and confiscated 500,000 kites, 9148 string rolls and other items, he said adding, on the instruction of the CPO Abbas Ahsan special arrangements were made in the district to enforce the kite flying ban.

Usman Butt said that the police registered 189 cases against the accused for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 85 pistols, five revolvers, three rifle and thousands rounds from their possession.

To a question he said that police in their efforts to purge the society from drugs lodged 180 cases against drug peddlers and recovered 812 liters liquor, 67 kg , 14.5 kg heroin and 1.1 kg opium from their possession.