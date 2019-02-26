Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani appeared before the investigation team of National Accountability Bureau KP on Monday.

The Speaker KP Assembly responded to the NAB’s questions regarding irregularities in Pak-Austria Institute situated in Haripur.

According to reports, the bureau had summoned the speaker on Tuesday (today). However, he appeared before the NAB’s investigators on Monday.

NAB had summoned speaker Mushtaq Ghani, former chief secretary Amjad Ali and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak for investigation into irregularities and misuse of power in Pak-Austria Institute case.