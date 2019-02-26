Share:

SIALKOT-Two accused raped a girl at gunpoint after kidnapping her from near her house in village Bhaadeywala-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil here on Monday. According to police sources, five accused (including Mohsin and Abid) kidnapped the girl (identity withheld) at gunpoint from near her house by bundling her into a carry pick-up van and drove off towards Gujranwala. Later, two accused Mohsin and Abid raped her in roadside fields. The accused also tortured her physically and later fled away leaving her there in critical condition.

On the report of victim’s brother Muhammad Amjad, the Bambaanwala Police have registered an abduction-cum-rape case against the accused with no arrest, in this regard.

In another incident, five armed accused kidnapped a married woman Hamna Shehzadi from her house in village Wadala Sindhuaan-Satrah, Daska tehsil. The police have registered a case with no arrest or recovery, in this regard.

In Daska, some unidentified armed accused kidnapped a girl student Sana Rasheed at gunpoint from in front of her school Govt Model Girls High School Daska here on Monday. The Daska City police have registered a case.