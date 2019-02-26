Share:

LAHORE - People who want to performing Haj through the government scheme this year started submitting applications to designated bank branches across the country on Monday. The process of submission of applications will continue till March 6. A large number of people submitted their documents on the first day. Those unable to fill up the papers sought assistance from others. Banks have also made arrangements to offer help to the intending pilgrims. Since the government’s quota for Hajis is limited and the number of applicants is very high every year, a draw is held to choose the lucky ones to perform this religious obligation. Draw will be held on March 8.