SIALKOT-The heirs of slain Pakistani prisoner Shakir alias Ilyas strongly denounced India as callous for not handing over the slain’s dead body to Pakistan for burial and applying different delaying tactics.

They said that the inhumane and shameful assassination of a prisoner has unveiled the real of Indian face to the world.

The heirs of the slain Pakistani prisoner Shakir (48), who was brutally tortured and stoned to death by Hindu prisoners in Jaipur jail in India on February 20, have urged the Pakistani government to take up the brutal killing effectively at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and utilise all diplomatic sources to bring back the victim’s dead body to Daska-Pakistan here.

Javed Iqbal Maseeh, uncle of the victim Shakir, resident of village Jessarwala-Daska, some 25km away from Sialkot city, told the newsmen that his nephew Shakir had been languishing in several Indian jails for the last 16 years as a “punishment” for illegally entering Indian territory mistakenly.

On February 20, 2019 several Indian Hindu prisoners in Jaipur attacked on Pakistani prisoner Shakir alias Ilyas in Jaipur and tortured hum brutally physically with stones and bricks, killing him on the spot.

Javed Iqbal Maseeh urged the Pakistani government to take the issue at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to apprise the world of Indian aggression and her double standard. “We have been waiting for early arrival of the dead body back to Pakistan from India with tearing eyes and weeping hearts”, he revealed.

Meanwhile, Sialkot-based leading human rights activist Mian Fareeduddin Masood has expressed grave concern over the incident.

He said that this case should immediately be taken to International Court of Justice (ICJ) against India. He termed it an inhuman act by the Indians. He said that it was an extra-judiciary killing of a Pakistani prisoner. He said that the brutal killing is a big offence and an inhuman act by the Hindu prisoners.

He sought speedy justice for the bereaved family in Daska-Pakistan.

He also urged the Pakistan government to make all out sincere efforts for bringing dead body of Shakir back.