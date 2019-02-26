Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that India through aggression against Pakistan is inviting its death and Indian people need to stand against war hysteria of Modi’s government because his war hysteria is damaging peace in region and also India itself.

He stated this while addressing the 9th convocation of University of Lahore and speaking to nation in video message regarding Indian Intrusion here on Tuesday.

Ch. Sarwar said that we have full confidence in Armed Forces and all security institutions that they have full capability of defending every inch of motherland. India makes fake allegations against Pakistan to hide its state terrorism in Kashmir, he added.

We will give military and diplomatic answer to India; he said and added that decisions of National Security Committee are manifestation of national desires of people.

The Governor Punjab said that all appointments in universities in Punjab will be made on merit and there will be no political intervention in affairs of universities. Universities will be converted on to solar energy to save power.

He said that Pakistan Air Force foiled the Intrusion of India and our air force is ready to defend motherland. Pakistan will select time and place for response and it will be befitting response, he maintained.

Ch Sarwar said that Indian PM Narendar Modi is putting peace of region on stake for his political goals. Indian atrocities in Kashmir cannot suppress the voice of people of Kashmir. Education is our first priority in Punjab, he said adding that we are making our universities centres of excellence and appointments of VCs in Punjab will be made on merit.