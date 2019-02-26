Share:

Lahore - The Indian government has sent show cause notices to as many as 13 news channels for broadcasting the recent news briefing by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor wherein he issued a clear warning to New Delhi.

“Don’t mess with Pakistan,” was the central message of a detailed briefing of the ISPR chief in which he presented an overview of the situation following the suicide bombing in Occupied Kashmir. He said that Pakistan was ready to go extra mile for peace but will give a befitting response to any Indian aggression.

“We do not wish to go to war. But please be assured, should you initiate any aggression, you shall never be able to surprise us. We shall, for sure, surprise you,” the chief military spokesperson said during the unusual media briefing.

The Indian information ministry on Monday accused several media houses of violating the advisory issued in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in which over 40 Indian paramilitaries were killed.

Following that attack, the ministry had asked all the news channels to not air any content that might “incite violence, affect law and order, promote anti-national attitude and affect the integrity of the nation”.

According to the notice, one particular channel, Tiranga TV, telecast the media briefing for 20 minutes and 45 seconds “during which there was no intervention from the channel for correctness or otherwise of the claims being made in the said briefing in order to ensure that there is no violation…”.