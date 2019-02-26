Share:

SIALKOT-PML-stalwart MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that defence of Pakistan is in very strong hands as armed forces of Pakistan have the full capabilities to defend every inch of the motherland.

“India should give up its aggressive mindset and should come forward for meaningful talks with Pakistan to resolve all outstanding issues including the core issue of Kashmir,” he was talking to the party workers at PML-N House Sialkot here.

Kh Asif said the defence of Pakistan is hard to beat and India should never wage war against Pakistan as the whole the nation is ready to sacrifice their lives while battling against the enemy shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

He said that India must respond positively to Pakistan’s offer for talks for establishing durable peace in the South Asia.

“India must fix responsibility of Pulwama incident on its establishment instead of blaming others for it”, he advised.

Kh Asif said that the Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants durable peace around the globe, but the peace wish of Pakistan should never be misconstrued as weakness.

Later, talking to the newsmen here, the former foreign minister said that Gen (r) Pervaz Musharraf must come back to Pakistan and should face the prevailing political circumstances like other politicians.

ST RALLIES AGAINST INDIA

The activists of Sunni Tehreek staged an anti-Indian demonstration at Ghanta Ghar in Sialkot Cantt here, flaying New Delhi for warmongering postures.

The protestors chanted slogans against the Indian war aggression and burnt effigies of Indian Prime Minister Modi.

Muhammad Jehangir Qadri (President Sunni Tehreek Sialkot District) led the demonstration. They pledged to sacrifice their lives for defending every inch of the mother against any aggression.

They warned New Delhi that every Pakistani is stand ready to extend all sort of help to their Kashmiri brethren fighting for their birth right of self-determination.