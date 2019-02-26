Share:

Indian military aircraft violated the Line of Control (LoC) as they "intruded" from the Muzafarabad sector and were forced to return owing to the timely response of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said early Tuesday.

The Indian aircraft "released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot". There were "no casualties or damage", director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wrote on Twitter.

Maj Gen Ghafoor tweeted images of the "payload of hastily escaping Indian aircraft" which "fell in [the] open".

Earlier, he had said: "Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back. Details to follow."

The incursion into the Pakistan air space follows a series of threats by Indian political and military leadership following the attack on an Indian Army convoy at Pulwama by a local youth, in reaction to the oppression unleashed by the occupational forces.

On Monday, DG ISPR had said, "Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared for a befitting response to any Indian aggression or misadventure".

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited the Air Headquarters a day earlier and "deliberated on operational environment including threat and response" with the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), according to Maj Gen Ghafoor,.

"Both chiefs expressed satisfaction on readiness, coordination and synergy. Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared for a befitting response to any Indian aggression or misadventure," he had said.

General Bajwa, who also visited Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps, was updated by the Commander there "on operational situation & state of readiness along Line of Actual Contact (LAC), Line of Control and Working Boundary (WB)."

"COAS expressed satisfaction on the state of preparations & readiness," Maior General Ghafoor had tweeted.