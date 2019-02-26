Share:

There is one name everyone will be looking for when Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri names his team ahead of Wednesday's Premier League game at home to Tottenham on Wednesday night: that of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Sunday saw Kepa produce one of the incredible incidents seen on an English football pitch in a long time when he refused Sarri's instructions to be substituted in the closing moments of the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City.

Sarri had wanted to replace Kepa with former Manchester City keeper Willy Caballero, but Kepa refused to be replaced, gesturing angrily to the bench and standing his ground as Sarri raged and Caballero looked on in amazement.

Chelsea and Kepa then lost the resulting penalty shootout, prompting waves of criticism from both press and supporters for both the 24-year-old and his coach.

Kepa has been fined a week's wages for his actions, which served to further weaken Sariri's authority and it seems likely the coach will drop Kepa on Thursday for what is a vital match for both teams - although until the team-sheet is handed out nobody will know for certain.

Chelsea need to win in order to maintain the chance of a top-four finish, while Tottenham have to bounce back after the weekend defeat to Burnley which further dented their title hopes and earned coach Mauricio Pellegrino a fine for his post-game argument with referee Mike Dean.

Dean had been designated as the fourth official for Wednesday but bearing in mind Saturday's argument the FA have decided to remove him from the game.

Harry Kane should start for Tottenham and a defeat for Chelsea could see Sarri (who was described as a 'dead man walking' before last weekend) lose his job.

Manchester City are without injured duo Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte when they entertain West Ham. City go into the game a point behind Liverpool, and it will be interesting to see how Pep Guardiola compensates for the loss of Fernandinho, who is their midfield lynchpin and has no obvious replacement in the City squad.

Liverpool could only draw away to Manchester United on Sunday, but that was enough to lift Jurgen Klopp's side back to the top of the table and the point earned away to their bitterest rivals will seem much more valuable if they are able to add three more from Watford's visit to Anfield.

Roberto Firmino is out for Liverpool, who will have to be patient to break down a well-organized rival.

Manchester United face a tough trip to play Crystal Palace, who go into the game after a 4-1 win away to Leicester, while Arsenal, who moved up to fourth on Sunday, will fancy their chances of all three points at home to Bournemouth, who are without England forward Callum Wilson through injury.

Finally, expect drama as third from bottom Southampton entertain second from bottom Fulham. A win for the 'Saints' could lift them out of the bottom three but defeat for the visitors would virtually assure their return to the Championship.