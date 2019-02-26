Share:

Karachi - The Karachi University Monday allocated Rs32 million for research activities from its own resources as it decided to distribute the amount among its various departments.

According to a statement issued here, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said that amount would be taken out from income generated from donors’ seats. He said that a certain portion of amount generated from donors’ seats would be used for research activities.

“Despite the financial crunch, I am trying to provide more resources to teachers for research purpose so that they could conduct good research and go far in their careers. A good research is a study which could be use for betterment of the society.”

It is worth mentioning here that only Higher Education Commission Pakistan provides grants to varsities for research purpose but this would be the additional grant generated by the KU Administration from its own resources for the teaching community.