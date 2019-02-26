Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has announced that Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) has achieved AACSB International accreditation as the first business school in Pakistan to attain this prestigious recognition. The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International) was founded in 1916 as a non-profit organisation. It has become the most significant accreditation body for business schools, connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide.

Synonymous with the highest standards of quality, AACSB Accreditation inspires new ways of thinking within business education globally and, as a result, has been earned by only 5 percent of the world’s schools offering business degrees at the bachelor level or higher. Today, 836 institutions across 55 countries and territories maintain AACSB Accreditation.

“AACSB Accreditation recognises institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB International. “As the first in Pakistan, Lahore University of Management Sciences’ commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication—not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole,” said Bryant. “Today’s students are tomorrow’s business leaders, and the addition of SDSB to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact for their institution, both locally and globally.”

AACSB Accreditation provides a framework of 15 international standards against which business schools around the world assess the quality of their educational services. These standards ensure continuous improvement and provide focus for schools to deliver on their mission, innovate, and drive impact. AACSB-accredited schools have successfully undergone a rigorous review process conducted by their peers in the business education community, ensuring that they have the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with a first-rate, future-focused business education.