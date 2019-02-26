Share:

LAHORE - Meezan Bank clinched the Pepsi Presents Jotun Cricket Gala 2019 title after defeating Adsells by 12 runs in the final.

Batting first, Meezan Bank posted a huge total of 187/4 on the board. Yousaf Iftikhar played a swashbuckling knock of 64 runs while Wakeel Rizwan struck 32, Muhammad Ashraf 31 and Rizwan Akram 24. For Adsells, Anwar Khan bagged 2 wickets for 39 while Mohsin Dar and Abid Hussain got one wicket each.

Chasing the target, Adsells could score 175 runs losing 5 wickets. Anwar Khan played impressive knock of 83 while Mohsin Dar hit 28, but their knocks were futile in the end. For Meezan Bank , Zeeshan Ahmed took 2 wickets for 27. Yousaf Iftikhar was declared man of the final match.

Mubeeb of IPC was named the best bowler, Anwar Khan of Adsells best batsman, Mohsin Dar of Adsells best player of the tournament. In the end, co-founders CSP Arslan Khan and Abdul Saboor Khawaja graced the concluding ceremony as chief guests and gave away prizes to the top performers.