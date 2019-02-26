Share:

ISLAMABAD - The war of words between opposition and government lawmakers from Sindh consumed most of the time of Monday’s proceedings of the National Assembly, as important agenda items were completely ignored.

The verbal brawl between treasury and opposition MNAs marred the proceedings of the house, as the pending debate on supplementary budget could not be initiated.

PPP’s Munawwar Talpur, on a point of order, raised the matter about the arrest of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani. “The way Agha Siraj Durrani was arrested and his family was kept hostage for over seven hours never happened in democratic era in the past,” he said.

Talpur strongly criticised federal minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza for her speech in National Assembly on Friday. “When were you victimised,” he said, and without naming the minister IPC, blamed that even loans were written off.

Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza, responding to Munawwar Talpur, warned lawmakers from her previous political party (PPP) to not create mess. “Will you tell me my status? Don’t compel me further to talk on this matter,” she remarked, inviting rumpus from opposition lawmakers.

The PPP women MNAs also gathered around the speaker’s podium and raised slogans. Amid strong protest from PPP, Dr Fehmida in an emotional tone said that her family members had enjoyed status in the country.

“Only people with noble background know the families with noble background in real terms,” she said. The minister further said that her house was attacked several times. “Instruction for attack came from your home,” she said, raising finger towards Talpur.

“32 cases including terrorism cases were lodged. Instructions were issued from Faryal Talpur house,” she said, mentioning that she was not willing to utter name of anyone but the opposition compelled her. “I under oath claim that I had not written off any loan,” she said.

However, a senior MNA from PPP Naveed Qamar tried to cool down the tense situation in the house. He said that there was a need to respect each other. He also raised the matter of Agha Siraj Durrani in the house.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also remarked that lawmakers should speak parliamentary language and avoid personal brawls.

Request for productionorder of Khawaja Saad

PML-N senior MNA Khawaja Asif, with the onset of proceedings, requested the chair to issue production order of his party’s colleague Khawaja Saad Rafique. “Please issue ruling on this matter so that we (PML-N) prepare future course of action,” said the PML-N legislator. Speaker National Assembly, responding to Khawaja Asif, said that he would take any decision according to the rules.

MMA threatens PTI’Sgovernment

MNA from JUI-F Maulana Asad Mehmood, on a point of order, openly warned the PTI’s government to avoid creating further mess in the country. “We will not give more time to the incumbent government. We will come on D-Chowk and show this government the exit door,” he threatened. The JUI-F MNA said that former PM Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to have treatment abroad.

Foreign minister says no change in policy about Israel

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, responding to MMA’ MNA, said that there was no change in Pakistan’s policy about Israel.

The Minister said that the second phase of CPEC had been agreed with China, which shows that Beijing was satisfied with this mega project. He further said that he was ready to answer any issue regarding foreign policy of the country.

Vawda Says Pakistan hassufficient water

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said that Pakistan had sufficient water even if India tried to block water. “Blocking water from India will create no effect. We have sufficient water,” he said. “Under Indus water treaty, India has the right over eastern rivers and it does not affect Pakistan if New Delhi stops their water,” he claimed. About Mohmand Dam, the Minister of State said that Rs18 billion have been saved in negotiating with the bidder.

implementation of7th NFC award

Earlier, Bi-annual monitoring on Implementation of 7th NFC Award was also presented in the house. The recommendations made by the Senate of Pakistan on finance supplementary bill 2019 were also laid before the house.