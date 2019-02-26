Share:

KARACHI (PR) Pakistan Navy successfully conducted rescue operation in Uthal, Balochistan and saved precious lives of civilians including women and children stranded in rain drains, said a press release issued on Monday.

Upon request of District Administration Lasbela, Pakistan Navy promptly dispatched rescue team along with requisite equipment and boats to the rescue site. Accordingly, 42 personnel including 20 x men, 10 x women and 12 x children of Goth Ali Pur were rescued.

Prompt response to the stranded civilians is clear manifestation of professionalism and dedication of Pakistan Navy’s men for their countrymen.