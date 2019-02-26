Share:

LAHORE - Netsol, Akzonobel, 3D Modeling and PTV won their opening matches against Descon, Stewart, UBS and ICI in the sixth edition of Prof Mukhtar Ahmad Butt Memorial Cricket Tournament.

In the first match played at Model Town Whites Cricket Ground, Netsol beat Descon by 12 runs. Netsol scored 178 runs in the first innings. Faraz Mughal played a brilliant game of 51 runs. Awais Mughal got one wicket. Chasing the target, Descon could score 166. Awais Mughal made unbeaten 55 while Junaid Jamshaid got two wickets. Faraz Hassan from Netsol was named man of the match.

In the second match, 3D Modeling beat UBS by 3 wickets. Batting first, UBS scored 126. Umar Daraz scored 32. 3D Modeling chased the target losing 7 wickets. M Jawad was declared man of the match.

In the first match played at Al-Bilal Cricket Ground, PTV beat ICI Pakistan by 2 wickets. ICI Pakistan scored 155-6 and in reply, PTV chased the target losing 8 wickets. Hafiz Waqas was named player of the match.

In the second match, Akzonobel beat Stewart by 23 runs. Akzonobel hit 144 with Faisal Saeed hitting 55. In reply, Stewart could score 120. Zirgham Ali grabbed five wickets and was man of the match.