The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is set to hold an emergency meeting of its Contact Group on Indian-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday on Pakistan’s request.

"On the request of Islamic Republic of Pakistan a meeting of the Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir ... will be held at the OIC General Secretariat" on February 26 at 11am, said a notice marked "urgent" which was sent to members of the contact group by the OIC secretariat in Jeddah earlier this week.

The permanent ambassadors of the OIC's member states will participate in the meeting on Occupied Kashmir, the notification added.

The meeting comes in the wake of increased tensions between India and Pakistan following the February 14 Pulwama attack, in which more than 40 Indian soldiers were killed. New Delhi piled the blame on Islamabad for the attack, which was strongly refuted by the Pakistani leadership.

The situation was escalated earlier today when Indian military aircraft entered the Pakistani airspace, violating the Line of Control (LoC) as they intruded from the Muzaffarabad sector but were forced to return owing to the timely response of the Pakistan Air Force.

The incursion follows a series of threats by Indian political and military leadership following the attack.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a televised address to the nation last Tuesday warned India to desist from any misadventure and said it was easy to start a war, but then no one has the control on how to end it.

In categorical terms PM Imran said "we will not think of retaliating, we will retaliate. We will have no other option other than retaliating."

The premier also said Pakistan wanted peace with India and had nothing to gain from the incident, and offered to cooperate if any evidence was shared.