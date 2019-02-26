Share:

Opposition leaders on Tuesday demanded a joint parliamentary session in the aftermath of India's violation of the Line of Control (LoC).

As the National Assembly session resumed today, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah took to the floor and demanded that a joint parliamentary session be summoned.

"We are in a state of war. The Parliament should sit together and decide," Shah said. Stating that "India wishes to exploit our internal differences and attack us," Shah said, "We have to show to India and the world that the entire nation is united."

Quoting the premier's televised address to the nation last week, the PPP leader said, "We will not think if India initiates aggression and we should not even think."

"India should know that jihad is a part of our faith," Shah asserted. "The opposition is ready to stand on the border and Pakistanis are ready to sacrifice their lives," the PPP leader stated.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former defence minister Khawaja Asif also took to the floor and seconded Shah's demand for a joint parliamentary session.

Asif also opposed India's inclusion in the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Kashmir to be held in Jeddah today.

The PML-N leader also called on all parties to "be united" and to show solidarity with the armed forces. "Our country, our sovereignty and our integrity are being threatened," Asif said.

"It is not the time for political point-scoring," he added.

Indian military aircraft violated the LoC as they "intruded" from the Muzaffarabad sector and were forced to return owing to the timely response of the Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said early Tuesday.

"Indian aircraft intrusion across LoC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJK was 3-4 miles. Under forced hasty withdrawal aircraft released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow," Major General Ghafoor wrote on Twitter.

He also tweeted images of the "payload of hastily escaping Indian aircraft" which "fell in [the] open".

The incursion into the Pakistani air space follows a series of threats by Indian political and military leadership following the attack on an Indian Army convoy at Pulwama by a local youth, in reaction to the oppression unleashed by the occupational forces.