Share:

Pakistan and Saudi are two brotherly countries. They are always helpful for one another and their relations are soft and good. Their religions, cultures, and habits are the same and they always feel the pain of one another. In every situation, they are standing shoulder by shoulder and supportive. They two countries joint launched the Saudi Pakistan trade mission on January 14, 2019, with some 116 Pakistani companies participating. Recently, Pakistan experienced financial turbulence the kingdom was the first country should be supportive likewise and have peaceful and brotherly relations for the prosperity and betterment for the economies.

SULAIMAN ZABAD,

Turbat, February 2.