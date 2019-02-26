Share:

The 4th round of Bilateral Political Consultation between Pakistan and Finland was held in Islamabad Tuesday.

Additional Secretary (Europe) Zaheer A. Janjua led the Pakistani delegation, while the Finnish delegation was headed by Under-Secretary of State Ambassador Anne Sipilainen, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and identified opportunities and possibilities for further cooperation in political, economic, trade, investment, education and cultural fields.

The Additional Secretary briefed the Finnish side on progress made by Pakistan in strengthening democracy, its emerging economy and future prospects of growth. He invited Finnish companies to invest and benefit from Pakistan's investor friendly policies, particularly in the areas of energy, information and communication technology, oil and gas, water and waste management, agriculture, forestry, etc.

The two sides exchanged views on important global and regional issues of mutual interest. The Additional Secretary briefed on efforts to facilitate peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. The Finnish side appreciated Pakistan's positive role and stressed upon the need to work together towards bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Additional Secretary briefed the Finnish delegation on the recent escalation of tensions with India. He stated that despite the aggressive Indian rhetoric, Pakistan had offered cooperation in investigating the Pulwama incident if India shared actionable evidence.

The two sides also signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Political Consultations between the two Foreign Ministries

The next round of Pakistan-Finland Bilateral Political Consultations would be held in Helsinki in 2020 at mutually convenient dates.