Following the intrusion by Indian aircraft at the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, Pakistan summoned the acting Indian High Commissioner (HC), Gaurav Ahluwalia, to the Foreign Office to register protest .

The aircrafts were scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Pakistan registered strong protest with the acting Indian high commissioner, the Foreign Office said. The Pakistan officials also handed over protest demarche to the Indian official.

A special meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to take up the issue of India’s violation of the Line of Control (LoC) at all international forums.

The NSC meeting categorically rejected Indian claims of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and the claim of heavy casualties. This so-called action was taken by India for domestic consumption given the election environment, putting regional peace and stability at grave risk, the NSC said.